DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DVA. Truist Financial upped their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.86.

NYSE:DVA opened at $111.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. DaVita has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.83 and its 200 day moving average is $111.34.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DaVita will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,275,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DaVita by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 298,187 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in DaVita by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in DaVita by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

