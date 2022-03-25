DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DVA. Truist Financial upped their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.86.
NYSE:DVA opened at $111.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. DaVita has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.83 and its 200 day moving average is $111.34.
In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,275,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DaVita by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 298,187 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in DaVita by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in DaVita by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.
About DaVita (Get Rating)
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
