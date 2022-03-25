Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,596,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,861.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 109,674 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 76,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,102,000 after purchasing an additional 102,664 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 739.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,635,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 620,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,138. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $547.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 306.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.17%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

