Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $9,005,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $1,729,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 552.3% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 4,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

Shares of DECK opened at $270.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $231.88 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.47.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

