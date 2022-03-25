DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $120,134.00

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $5.68 million and $120,134.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001865 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00045917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 694.5% against the dollar and now trades at $472.22 or 0.01064908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DBC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

