DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $2,261.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000413 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010337 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009036 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,655,278 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

