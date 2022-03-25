Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 210,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 15,854,938 shares.The stock last traded at $38.00 and had previously closed at $37.26.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 88.72 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.74.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 67.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 28.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 65,852 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,708,000 after acquiring an additional 350,840 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 80,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.