Deltec Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,320 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $15,082,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,242 shares of the airline’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 84,125 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at about $106,947,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.72 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.86) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

