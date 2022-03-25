Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 71,673 Shares of Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,673 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aenza S.A.A. were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AENZ. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. in the third quarter worth $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Aenza S.A.A. by 181.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,799,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,888 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aenza S.A.A. alerts:

AENZ opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Aenza S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.97.

Aenza SAA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of engineering, management consulting, real estate, and corporate shares trading services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Technical Services, and Parent Company Operation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aenza S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aenza S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.