Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Get Denbury alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denbury presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.42.

DEN stock opened at $78.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.41 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Denbury has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.34.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Denbury will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Denbury by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in Denbury by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Denbury by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Denbury by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Denbury by 885.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denbury (Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.