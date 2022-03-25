DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives $66.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.90. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $47.40 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,700,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,514,000 after buying an additional 709,095 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,383,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $660,831,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,179 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,436,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,288,000 after purchasing an additional 733,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,452,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $248,406,000 after purchasing an additional 482,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

