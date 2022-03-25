Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 1,766.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Deutsche Börse stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 323,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,582. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.78. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81.
Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 18.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
About Deutsche Börse (Get Rating)
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
