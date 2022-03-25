Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 1,766.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Deutsche Börse stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 323,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,582. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.78. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 18.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DBOEY shares. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($197.80) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($191.87) to €171.20 ($188.13) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($164.84) to €156.00 ($171.43) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.37.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

