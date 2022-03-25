Devery 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,115.00 (EVE)

Devery (EVE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Devery has a total market cap of $89,993.80 and $3,115.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Devery Profile

Devery (EVE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

