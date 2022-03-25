Diamond (DMD) Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00004323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Diamond has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and $14,411.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001451 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00042491 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,673,073 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars.

