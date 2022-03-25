Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $309,135,000 after acquiring an additional 107,392 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $225,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,764,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $167,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,479,840. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $143.19 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $144.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.37.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.