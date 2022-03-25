Diana Saadeh-Jajeh Sells 743 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $92,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GME stock opened at $142.39 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $344.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of -1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 275.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 103.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

