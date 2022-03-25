DiaSorin S.p.A. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of DiaSorin in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DiaSorin’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DiaSorin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.25.

Shares of DiaSorin stock opened at $150.00 on Thursday. DiaSorin has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $238.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.84 and its 200 day moving average is $179.85.

DiaSorin Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiaSorin SpA engages in the development, production, and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which meet the needs of the following clinical areas: infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis & retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.