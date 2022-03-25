Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

Separately, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

APPS opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.86. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $34,554,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,281,000 after acquiring an additional 265,537 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,856,000 after acquiring an additional 42,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

