Dimecoin Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $817.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00092353 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.