Diploma (LON:DPLM) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,550 ($33.57) target price on the stock.

DPLM has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($46.08) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.84) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,150 ($41.47) to GBX 3,200 ($42.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diploma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,123.33 ($41.12).

DPLM stock opened at GBX 2,558 ($33.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,681.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,976.27. The company has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.56. Diploma has a 1-year low of GBX 2,384 ($31.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,504 ($46.13).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

