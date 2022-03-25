Diploma (LON:DPLM) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLMGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,550 ($33.57) target price on the stock.

DPLM has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($46.08) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.84) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,150 ($41.47) to GBX 3,200 ($42.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diploma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,123.33 ($41.12).

DPLM stock opened at GBX 2,558 ($33.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,681.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,976.27. The company has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.56. Diploma has a 1-year low of GBX 2,384 ($31.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,504 ($46.13).

Diploma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

