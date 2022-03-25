Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,123.33 ($41.12).

DPLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.57) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($46.08) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,150 ($41.47) to GBX 3,200 ($42.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.84) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

LON DPLM opened at GBX 2,547 ($33.53) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,384 ($31.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,504 ($46.13). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,681.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,976.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

