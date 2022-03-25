Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) Trading Down 2.6%

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.67 and last traded at $19.87. 7,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 13,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 14.29% of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

