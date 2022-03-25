Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dollar General also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.390-$11.594 EPS.

Dollar General stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.68. 26,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.71. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dollar General by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 862,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Dollar General by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.