Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$69.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollarama from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$68.00.

Get Dollarama alerts:

TSE DOL opened at C$67.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.22 billion and a PE ratio of 33.76. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$51.21 and a 1-year high of C$71.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.78.

In related news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.