Domino’s Pizza Group’s (DOM) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DOM. Barclays dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 425 ($5.60) to GBX 410 ($5.40) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of LON DOM opened at GBX 382 ($5.03) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 380.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 393.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of GBX 326 ($4.29) and a one year high of GBX 473.60 ($6.23).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.87%.

About Domino's Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

