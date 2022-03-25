DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Up to $11.74

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.74, but opened at $12.03. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 13.01.

DoubleDown Interactive ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,784,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,712 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,642,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $2,818,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

