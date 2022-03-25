DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Up to $11.74

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.74, but opened at $12.03. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 200 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 13.01.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,784,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,712 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,642,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $2,818,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)
DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.
