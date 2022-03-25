Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Dover were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dover by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after acquiring an additional 103,569 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Dover by 800.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 50,099 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.46.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $157.23 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $134.08 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.05.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

About Dover (Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

