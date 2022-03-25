Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Down 5.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $18.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Dream Finders Homes traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.14. 1,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 227,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 75,141 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.28 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 37.80%. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

