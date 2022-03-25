DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.17

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DITHF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DS Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.74) to GBX 570 ($7.50) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 435 ($5.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DS Smith currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

