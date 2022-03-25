DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $133.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DTE. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.90.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $127.79 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $128.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.56 and a 200-day moving average of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.80%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after acquiring an additional 438,318 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 24.3% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

