Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Director Robert C. Ducommun Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $118,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $646.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $164.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 1.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,896,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Ducommun by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 714,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 32.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 116,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 428,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

