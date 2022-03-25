Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Director Robert C. Ducommun Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $118,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of DCO stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $646.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.37.
Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $164.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on DCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.
Ducommun Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.
