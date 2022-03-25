Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) EVP Julia S. Janson Sells 3,876 Shares

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DUK opened at $107.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.05. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.40 and a 1 year high of $108.38.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Members Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.