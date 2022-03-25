Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.03.

DPMLF stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.51. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $7.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DPMLF shares. National Bankshares cut shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “hold” rating and set a $10.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Dundee Securities cut shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

