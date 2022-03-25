E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Colliers Securities

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Colliers Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ETWO. Zacks Investment Research lowered E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 52.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that E2open Parent will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,448,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,168 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,411,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,823 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in E2open Parent by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,124,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after buying an additional 528,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in E2open Parent by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 86,263 shares in the last quarter.

About E2open Parent (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.