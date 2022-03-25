Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.18

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as low as C$0.18. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 12,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.41 million and a PE ratio of 56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17.

In related news, Director Charles Claude Downie bought 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,069,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$160,462.50.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, graphite, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth and industrial mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

