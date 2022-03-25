Earl J. Hesterberg Sells 3,294 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $649,609.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $189.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.00 and a twelve month high of $212.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.