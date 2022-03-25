eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.620-$4.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.310-$5.570 EPS.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.88.

eBay stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.42. 6,240,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,543,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.03.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in eBay by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in eBay by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

