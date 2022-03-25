Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Insider David Simpson Sells 301 Shares

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Rating) insider David Simpson sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.61), for a total value of £595.98 ($784.60).

Shares of EGL stock opened at GBX 205 ($2.70) on Friday. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165 ($2.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 209 ($2.75). The stock has a market cap of £207.64 million and a P/E ratio of 4.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 194.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 196.03.

Get Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a GBX 1.85 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.65. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.