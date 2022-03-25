Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.44

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 5474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet cut Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,526,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,457,000 after buying an additional 506,857 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,238,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 421,751 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 917,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at $9,986,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 403,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,909 shares during the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

