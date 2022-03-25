Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.44

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 5474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.
A number of research analysts recently commented on EC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet cut Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Ecopetrol Company Profile (NYSE:EC)
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ecopetrol (EC)
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.