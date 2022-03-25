Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Sells $3,657,318.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE EW opened at $109.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $79.30 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
