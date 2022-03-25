Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Receives Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Electromed’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electromed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Electromed stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. Electromed has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $105.55 million, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Electromed will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 174,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,231,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 15,334.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 86,946 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

