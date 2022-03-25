Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELDN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 7,235.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 839,403 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 243.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 25,693 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

