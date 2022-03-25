Ellevest Inc. Acquires 1,269 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 63,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 96,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $51.67 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.24.

