Ellevest Inc. Acquires 192 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 246.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BR stock opened at $151.92 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.