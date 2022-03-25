Ellevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 168.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Orange by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 22,662 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 106,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 9,032.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 74,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 9.9% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 315,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ORAN opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $13.09.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Orange (Get Rating)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

