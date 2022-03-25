Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,531,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $29.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

