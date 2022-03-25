Ellevest Inc. Buys New Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.00. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 121.01%.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

