Ellevest Inc. Cuts Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SFL were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 402,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 234,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 901,063 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SFL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

SFL stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. SFL had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

