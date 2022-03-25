Ellevest Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in ANSYS by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,990 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,461,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,533,948,000 after purchasing an additional 126,443 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in ANSYS by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 498,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,747,000 after purchasing an additional 118,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ANSYS by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,847,000 after purchasing an additional 73,051 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSS opened at $310.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.74. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.09.

About ANSYS (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.