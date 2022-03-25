Ellevest Inc. Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 315.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 896.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

NYSE AIG opened at $63.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

