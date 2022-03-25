Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of UDR by 1.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 6.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

Shares of UDR opened at $56.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.09.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 302.09%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

